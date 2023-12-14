iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 221,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

