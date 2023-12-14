Falcon Wealth Planning Has $17.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 283,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,921. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $50.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

