Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 874,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,520. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

