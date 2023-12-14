Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,588,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

