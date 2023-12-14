Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,456 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

