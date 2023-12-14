Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $5.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

