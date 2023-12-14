Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,914 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 3.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $284,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.9 %

CL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.86. 481,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.