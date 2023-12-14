Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.