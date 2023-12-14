Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

