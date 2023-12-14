Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

