4,135 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

