Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $876.12 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $879.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

