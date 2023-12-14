Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $63.25 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,193 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.52% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

