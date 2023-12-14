Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 267 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $328.14 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

