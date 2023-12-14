Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys 9,958 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

DFAR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $728.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

