iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $249.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

