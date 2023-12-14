Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

