Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.