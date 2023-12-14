SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $371.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $371.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.