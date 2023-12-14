Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.