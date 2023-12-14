Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 10,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.