Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.