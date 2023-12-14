Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 833 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

