9,573 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after buying an additional 5,831,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,316,000 after buying an additional 190,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,486,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after buying an additional 211,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

