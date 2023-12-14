Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

