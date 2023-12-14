Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

