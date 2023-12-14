Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE FMC opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.