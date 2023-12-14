Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

