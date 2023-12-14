Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $719.27 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $361.62 and a 52-week high of $720.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.38.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

