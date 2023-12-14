Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

