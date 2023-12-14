Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.65.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.