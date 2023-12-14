Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $17.26 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8 %

BLK stock opened at $773.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $678.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

