Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

