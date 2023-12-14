Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $460.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.47 and its 200 day moving average is $430.53. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

