Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

