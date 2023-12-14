Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

