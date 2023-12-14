iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

