Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

