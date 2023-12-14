McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 67,804 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,804 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

