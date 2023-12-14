Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $53,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE ES opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.