Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,374 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

