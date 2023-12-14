Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.