Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 2,190.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $369,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.