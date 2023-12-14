Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 2,190.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $369,000.
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.
Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile
The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.