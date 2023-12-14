Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

