Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

