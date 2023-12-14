Profit Investment Management LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.07 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

