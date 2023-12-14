Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,568 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Globus Medical makes up approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 576.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after buying an additional 760,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $19,437,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

