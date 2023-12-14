JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.