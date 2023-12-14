Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.