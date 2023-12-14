Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Cut by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

